Cyber Monday: Save $100 on Beats by Dr. Dre headphones at Best Buy

Cyber Monday might be for the laggards who missed out on Black Friday deals, but everyone should take a gander at these deals on headphones.

Bose headphones are renowned for their peerless build quality, design and of course, sound quality. Because of that, they're rarely discounted. But it's Cyber Monday and there are no rules. That's why Best Buy has the Bose SoundTrue over-ear headphones knocked down to $149.99.

Coming in hot at 50% off, Amazon has the Koss PortaPro on-ear headphones with a case included for $24.99. These headphones may not look like much, but they pack a punch and offer a stellar warranty.

In a thesaurus, Beats headphones and cool are essentially synonymous. Sure, you don't need a set of Beats headphones to be cool, but with them, you definitely will look a bit cooler. Best Buy has the Beats by Dre Executive over-ear headphones for $199.99 - a savings of $100.

Another deal at 50% off the original price, Amazon has the cool and quirky Shure SE215-CL sound isolating earbuds for $99.00. What makes these highly-regarded earbuds better than average is all thanks to the sound isolation technology.