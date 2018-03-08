Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen processor launched in India

Asus Republic of Gamers has announced the launch of the Strix GL702ZC gaming laptop in India, at a price of Rs 1,34,990, exclusively on Flipkart. The Strix GL702ZC is the world’s first gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen 7 octa-core processor and comes with AMD’s FreeSync technology for fluid gaming performance.

Commenting on the launch, Arnold Su of Asus India, said,

“ROG is dedicated to the pursuit of extreme performance and the delivery of ultimate gaming experiences to champions worldwide. With the addition of the all new ROG Strix GL702ZC, the gaming beast & in collaboration with AMD, we are extremely excited to offer the most powerful gaming experience to the gaming community in India.”

Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC specifications

The ROG Strix GL702ZC gaming laptop comes with a 17.3-inch Full HD IPS LCD display with 178-degree viewing angles and AMD’s FreeSync display technology, which keeps the display’s refresh rate in sync with the graphics card, allowing you to enjoy a fluid gaming experience.

Additionally, you can also use an external FreeSync compatible monitor to enjoy the same experience via HDMI or the DisplayPort.

In terms of performance, the Strix GL702ZC comes with AMD Ryzen 7 1700 processor with eight cores and multithreading support, along with 4GB AMD Radeon RX580 graphics card that also features support for virtual reality. Memory wise, the Strix GL702ZC comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB M.2 SSD, along with a 1TB HDD. The laptop also comes with a card reader built in.

Connectivity options of the Strix GL702ZC include Wi-Fi ac 2x2, Bluetooth 4.1, 1 USB 3.1 Type C Gen 2 port, 3 USB 3.0 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 1 HDMI 2.0 port, 1 RJ45 port and 1 DisplayPort. The laptop also comes with a backlit chiclet keyboard, Sonic Studio and Sonic Radar and an Array microphone.

Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC price and availability

The Strix GL702ZC gaming laptop is priced at Rs 1,34,990 and will be available for pre-order exclusively on Flipkart starting 20 March.