Apple Watch SE is almost $60 off again in early Cyber Monday deal

Just before Black Friday, we saw a pretty decent discount on the Apple Watch SE which brought it down from $280 to $220, which was a bit better than the $40 discount it's had since – but just in time for Cyber Monday, it's gone down to that lowest price yet again. (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

This Cyber Monday Apple Watch deal is quite particular: it's only on the 40mm version of the watch with GPS (not cellular) connectivity and, for some reason, is only on the version with the silver case and blue sport band.

So is the best Apple Watch deal we'll see this year? Definitely not, no. While this is the lowest price we've seen for this version of the Apple Watch SE, some would argue that the wearable would need to be even cheaper for it to be a real gangbuster deal – right now, it's just an overpriced watch being offered at a slightly more reasonable price.

However, given Apple's history of rather hesitant discounts, it may be worth picking up while it has any discount at all.

Apple Watch SE | 40mm | GPS | Abyss Blue Sport Band: $279 Apple Watch SE | 40mm | GPS | Abyss Blue Sport Band: $279 $219.99 at Amazon (save $59)

The Apple Watch SE, in one particular size and connectivity and band choice, is available for almost $60 off, matching a lowest-ever price we saw in the lead up to Black Friday.

The Apple Watch SE is currently ranged as Apple's mid-range smartwatch, between the newest premium Watch Series 7 and the old, now-budget Watch Series 3.

It misses out on some of the newer tech like an always-on display and its battery life is pretty abysmal at only a day, but if you really want a new Apple Watch without paying a high price, it's a fair enough option.

Saying that, the Cyber Monday smartwatch deals have brought devices with similar feature sets and better specs to far lower prices.

