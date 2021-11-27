Apple Watch SE is almost $60 off again in early Cyber Monday deal

Just before Black Friday, we saw a pretty decent discount on the Apple Watch SE which brought it down from $280 to $220, which was a bit better than the $40 discount it's had since – but just in time for Cyber Monday, it's gone down to that lowest price yet again. (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).
This Cyber Monday Apple Watch deal is quite particular: it's only on the 40mm version of the watch with GPS (not cellular) connectivity and, for some reason, is only on the version with the silver case and blue sport band.
So is the best Apple Watch deal we'll see this year? Definitely not, no. While this is the lowest price we've seen for this version of the Apple Watch SE, some would argue that the wearable would need to be even cheaper for it to be a real gangbuster deal – right now, it's just an overpriced watch being offered at a slightly more reasonable price.
However, given Apple's history of rather hesitant discounts, it may be worth picking up while it has any discount at all.
Today's best Apple Watch SE Black Friday deals
Apple Watch SE | 40mm | GPS | Abyss Blue Sport Band:
$279 $219.99 at Amazon (save $59)
The Apple Watch SE, in one particular size and connectivity and band choice, is available for almost $60 off, matching a lowest-ever price we saw in the lead up to Black Friday.
The Apple Watch SE is currently ranged as Apple's mid-range smartwatch, between the newest premium Watch Series 7 and the old, now-budget Watch Series 3.
It misses out on some of the newer tech like an always-on display and its battery life is pretty abysmal at only a day, but if you really want a new Apple Watch without paying a high price, it's a fair enough option.
Saying that, the Cyber Monday smartwatch deals have brought devices with similar feature sets and better specs to far lower prices.
More Apple Watch SE deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Apple Watch SE from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
More Black Friday deals
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, apparel, Instant Pot, and more
- Walmart: Black Friday deals on toys, Apple devices, vacuums, and TVs
- AirPods Pro: down to $169 at Amazon
- Adidas: 50% off sportswear and shoes at Amazon
- Best Buy: up to 50% off Keurig coffee makers, 4K TVs, laptops, and more
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $99.99 at Amazon
- Christmas: lights, trees, and ornaments from $6.99 at Amazon
- Clothing: up to 50% off coats, running shoes, and watches at Amazon
- Costco: up to $900 furniture, laptops, TVs, and jewelry
- Dell: up to $400 off the XPS 13, Inspiron, and Alienware
- DIY: 40% off power tools, leaf blowers, and more at Walmart
- DreamCloud: $200 off luxury mattresses + $399 free gifts
- Gifts under $30: books, toys, and cheap gift ideas at Amazon
- Home Depot: up to 40% off tools, grills, appliances, and Christmas decor
- HP: up to 60% off laptops
- Hulu: get one year of Hulu for just $0.99 a month
- Instant Pot: from $84 at Amazon
- Keurig: up to 30% off Keurig coffee makers at Amazon
- Laptops: cheap laptops from $149 at Walmart
- Lowe's: 50% off tools, appliances, and holiday decor
- Nectar Sleep: $499 off our top mattress + $399 in free gifts
- Nike: up to 40% off running shoes, hoodies, sweatpants, and more
- Nintendo Switch: latest stock updates on consoles and games
- Nordstrom: up to 40% off North Face, Adidas, UGG, Nike, and more
- Oculus Quest 2: get a $50 gift card at Amazon
- Saatva: save $250 on luxury mattresses - TechRadar exclusive
- Samsung: up to $3,500 off 4K and 8K QLED TV, Galaxy S21
- Shark vacuum: up to 40% off Shark vacs at Amazon
- Target: massive deals on TVs, toys, Dyson, Keurig, and more
- Toys: discounts on LEGO, hoverboards and Barbie at Walmart
- TVs: 4K smart TVs under $500 at Best Buy
- Wayfair: up to 80% off rugs, furniture, Christmas decor and more
- XPS 13 laptop: on sale for $649.99 at Dell (was $949)
- Verizon: BOGO iPhones, free Google Pixel 6, huge trade-in savings
- VPN: use the code TECH15 to get PureVPN for only $1.13 per month