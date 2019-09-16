Apple Watch 5 price cut: save $50 on the all-new Apple Watch at Amazon

While the Apple Watch Series 5 was announced just last week, you can already find discounts on the smartwatch at Amazon. For a limited time, you can pre-order the Apple Watch 5 with GPS for $384.99. That's a $15 discount and the lowest price we've found for the latest Apple Watch. Amazon also has the Apple Watch 5 with GPS + Cellular on sale for $749. That's a $50 discount for the smartwatch that comes in a stainless steel case with a Milanese Loop.



The most significant upgrade to the Apple Watch 5 is the Always-On Retina display. This new feature allows you to easily see your watch face so you can always read the time, messages, and other important notifications. The Series 5 smartwatch also received a new Map app and additional safety features that allow you to make international emergency calls. The latest health benefits include cycle tracking and activity trends and an ECG app that monitors your heart rate and lets you know if something is wrong. The waterproof smartwatch provides up to 18 hours of battery life and can send and receive calls, messages, and notifications.



Like we mentioned above, this is a pre-order deal, and the Apple smartwatch will be shipped on September 20. Price cuts on the Apple Watch 5 are extremely rare, and this might be your last chance to save on the smartwatch before Black Friday.

Apple Watch 5 deals:

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 40mm $399 $384.99 at Amazon

Pre-order the all-new Apple Watch 5 and save $15 at Amazon. The GPS-only model features an Always-on Retina display, an ECG app and comes in a 40mm display with a space gray aluminum case and black sport band.

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular, 44mm $799 $749 at Amazon

You can save $50 on all-new Apple Watch 5 with GPS and Cellular at Amazon. The smartwatch comes in a stainless steel case with

a Milanese loop and includes LTE connectivity which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

