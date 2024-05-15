Forget Memorial Day: Amazon has a huge sale on best-selling tech gadgets right now

Just ahead of this year's Memorial Day sales event, which takes place on Monday, May 27, Amazon is having a massive sale on best-selling tech gadgets. You can score record-low prices on TVs, smart speakers, iPads, headphones, and security cameras from brands like Apple, LG, Beats, and Amazon's own devices. The deals are so good that I recommend taking advantage now instead of waiting for Memorial Day.



I've rounded up the 17 best deals from the sale below, which includes everything from OLED TVs, AirPods, and cheap smart home gadgets, with prices starting at just $19.99. Some of the best deals include this 50-inch Hisense 4K smart TV on sale for an incredible price of $299, Apple's iPad Air down to a record-low of $399, and the popular Blink Mini security camera on sale for just $19.99.

Shop more of Amazon's best tech deals below, and keep in mind that the offers listed represent outstanding value, and you might not see a better price at the official Amazon Memorial Day sales event.

Forget Memorial Day: Amazon's 17 best tech deals

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales like Memorial Day, and the retailer has the compact security camera for just $19.99 - only $2 more than the record low. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

All-new Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini 2 was just released in March, and Amazon already has a first-time discount that brings the price down to $29.99. The compact security camera features updates such as 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones: was $49.95 now $29.95 at Amazon

Amazon just dropped the best-selling JBL Tune 510BT headphones to $29.95. That's the lowest price we've seen this year and just $5 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The JBL Tune 510BT features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device, and an impressive 40 hours of battery life.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $41.99 at Amazon

Amazon's tech gadgets sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $41.99. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video plus two-way audio so you can hear and speak with visitors.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): was $99.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo is a more robust smart speaker, and today's sale brings the price down to $64.99 - $15 more than the record-low we saw during Black Friday. The powerful speaker delivers rich sound that adapts to any room and works with Amazon Alexa to become a smart home hub.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

The 4th-generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. For a limited time, you can get the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for a new record-low price of $59.99.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids: was $109.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

If you need a good quality but affordable tablet for your child, the Fire 7 Kids tablet is a solid choice, especially with today's $40 discount. There's 16GB of storage, built-in parental controls, and an excellent battery that make this a great buy.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $79.95 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated Beats Studio Buds on sale for a record-low price of $79.95. For your money, you're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, quality audio performance, and eight hours of battery life.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $79.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to grab Apple's cheapest AirPods, Amazon has the AirPods 2 on sale for just $79.99. That price matches the record low we saw on Black Friday. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139.99 now $94.99 at Amazon

Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life. Today's deal brings the price down to $94.99 - just $15 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday.

Amazon Fire Max 11: was $279.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

Amazon's powerful Fire Max 11 tablet is down to a record-low price of $199.99, thanks to today's $80 discount. You're getting an 11-inch display, a 2.2GHz octa-core chip, which the company claims makes it almost 50% faster than its next-fastest tablet, and up to 14 hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget small display, the Amazon 32-inch 2-Series TV is on sale for $119.99. While the 2-Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

Hisense 50-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $499.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

Grab the best-selling 50-inch Hisense 4K smart TV on sale for a record-low price of $299.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $300.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $599 now $399 at Amazon

If you're looking for a powerful tablet, Amazon has Apple's 2022 iPad Air on sale for $399 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, and provides an all-day battery life.

Amazon 50-inch Fire TV Omni QLED 4K TV: was $529.99 now $419.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to $419.99.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,099 now $949 at Amazon

The latest MacBook Air is down to a new record-low price of $949 when you apply the additional $50 coupon at checkout. The brand-new model was released earlier this year and runs on the powerful M3 chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18-hour battery life, and slick fan-less design.

LG C4 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,796.99 at Amazon

LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV is getting a first-time $200 discount at Amazon, bringing the price down to $1,796.99. The C4 is a successor to the highly-rated LG C3, and we predict it will become one of this year's best OLED TVs. Upgrades include new gaming features, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance and exceptional brightness.

