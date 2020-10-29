Apple AirPods will hit their lowest-ever price tonight in early Black Friday deal

Starting tonight at 7 PM ET Walmart is releasing its first Black Friday deal of the year, and it doesn't disappoint. You'll be able to snag the Apple AirPods with wireless charging case on sale for a record-low price of $108 if you live in the following states: Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, or Pennsylvania. That's a $60 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the wireless earbuds.

Walmart Black Friday deal:

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $169 $108 at Walmart

Starting at 7 PM ET, Walmart Amazon has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for only $108. This incredible Black Friday deal is only available in select locations only (IN, OH, WV, VA, MD, PA) and while supplies last.

If you're not of the lucky ones that reside in the above states, you can still find fantastic deals on other AirPods models. Amazon has the AirPods Pro down to a record low price of $199.99 and the AirPods with charging case on sale for just $129.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $199.99 at Amazon

You can snag the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for a record-low price of $199.99 at Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $129 at Amazon

If you couldn't snag Walmart's AirPods deal, you can still get the Apple AirPods with charging case on sale for $129 at Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

We expect this Walmart Black Friday deal to sell out quickly, so if you're able to snag the AirPods on sale, we recommend adding to your cart now before it's too late.

Not in the US? Shop the the best Apple AirPods deals in your region below.

You can also shop for more offers with the best AirPod Pro prices and deals.



Learn more about the upcoming Walmart Black Friday and Amazon Black Friday sale events.