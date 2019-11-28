Apple AirPods are at their lowest price ever - if you're willing to brave the cold

Today's selection of Black Friday deals have seen the price of the Apple AirPods down to their lowest levels ever with a selection of deals on all three models of Apple's true wireless headphones.

The original AirPods are seeing the most significant discounts this Black Friday with Walmart bringing the price down to $129. However, getting hold of the deal has been, erm... problematic.

The price has been fluctuating throughout the day with it sometimes being listed at $144 but then soon after switching back to $129. This doesn't really matter, as you'll have to go and collect them from a Walmart store to get this lowest-ever price.

The lucky thing is, if you don't want to leave the comfort of your lounge you can order them from Amazon for only $5 more - you'll find both of these deals below:

Apple AirPods with Charging Case: $159.99 $129 at Walmart

Save $30 on Apple's latest model AirPods at Walmart today... if you're lucky enough to see them in stock online. That's the biggest discount yet for this model. When the original AirPods first came out we rarely saw any discounts at all. This is certainly better than the Black Friday price last year which saw a mere $7 shaved from the MSRP on the last-gen version.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case: $159 $134 at Amazon

Always a best-selling item, the latest model Apple AirPods are on sale at just $134 at Amazon. Apple's truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case and provide up to three hours of talk time on a single charge. While this is $5 more expensive than the deal above, it's available for delivery unlike at Walmart.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $154.99 at Amazon

These are the newest non-Pro AirPods, the updated version with a wirelessly charging case, and today's Black Friday discount offers savings of $35. That's a very rare Apple deal, and it's not much more than the older pair of headphones we've listed above.View Deal

Want newer AirPods? You're in luck with some other deals on the 2019 version of the standard headphones, and on the brand new AirPods Pro with noise cancelling too.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $234.98 at Amazon

You asked for it and we delivered: a real-life deal on AirPods Pro with delivery just before Thanksgiving. Yes, that's how limited this Black Friday AirPods deal is today – it sold out twice on us so far, and now it's saying the AirPods won't be delivered until January - but if you can wait, that's still a great price.View Deal

