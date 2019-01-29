Amazon's Super Bowl device deals: save on the 4K Fire TV Stick, Cube and more

The 2019 Super Bowl is less than a week away and Amazon is currently having a sale on their best-selling Fire TV devices before the big game. The Fire TV deals include $40 off the top-rated Fire TV Cube, the Fire TV Recast for $189.99 and the Insignia 39-inch Smart TV with the Fire TV experience built-in for only $199.99.



Amazon's best device deal is the popular 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for $39.99. That's only $5 more than the Black Friday price and the same price as the 2nd-generation Fire TV Stick. The all-new 4K Fire TV Stick allows you to enjoy 4K Ultra HD streaming with access to over thousands of movies, TV shows, and apps.

Shop more of Amazon's limited-time Fire TV deals below.

Amazon's Fire TV deals:

Insignia NS-39DF510NA19 39-inch Full HD Smart Fire TV $250 $199.99 at Amazon

You can get the Insignia 39-inch Smart TV on sale right now for only $199.99. That's the best price we've seen for this HD TV that has the Fire TV experience built-in so you can stream movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

Fire TV Recast $229.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $40 on the Fire TV Recast that records up to 75 hours of over-the-air TV at home or on-the-go with no monthly fees. The Recast works with the Fire TV or Echo Show and can record up to two shows at once.