Amazon's first Prime Day deal: save 40% on the Toshiba 43-inch Fire TV today

The date for Prime Day 2019 has officially been announced and to celebrate Amazon has released its first Prime Day deal that you can shop now. For a limited time, you can get the Toshiba 43-inch HD Smart TV on sale for $179.99. That's a $120 discount and the lowest price we've found for the TV that has the Fire Stick built-in.

If you're done with standard 1080p HD TVs though, maybe you're ready for the world of Ultra HD. If so, check out our selection of cheap 4K TV deals. They're actually not that much more expensive. If you're in the UK, don't worry, we've rounded up a great selection of the best TV sales for you too.



This particular model was a top seller during last year's Prime Day, and we assume it will be no different this time around. The 43-inch HDTV has the Fire TV experience built-in, which means you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video and more. You'll be able to stream all your channels, including live TV from the home screen of your TV. The Toshiba TV also includes a voice remote with Alexa so you can use your voice to control your TV. You can adjust the volume, find movies, change channels, and more with the command of your voice.



Like we mentioned above, this limited-time deal will end on June 30 or when supplies last. You also must be an Amazon Prime member to receive the discount, and if you're not a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. If you don't want to wait around for Prime Day to grab a killer discount on a TV, then we recommend taking advantage of this deal today.

