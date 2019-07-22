Amazon's 4K Fire TV Stick gets a $20 post-Prime Day price cut

While Prime Day wrapped up last week, Amazon still has the best-selling 4K Fire TV stick on sale today. You can get the Certified Refurbished 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $24.99. That's the same low price during Prime Day for a new unit, and this certified refurbished deal is available to everyone.



The 4K Fire TV Stick allows you to stream your favorite movies and TV shows in 4K Ultra HD resolution. Just plug the Stick into your TV, connect to the internet, and enjoy premium content from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more. The streaming device also features an Alexa remote so you can browse movies, turn off the TV, and adjust the volume using just your voice. You'll have access to over 500,000 movies and TV shows and the storage capacity for thousands of apps, games and Alexa skills. You can also use the remote to control other smart home devices completely hands-free.



This deal is for a certified refurbished product, which means the device has been inspected and tested to work and look like new and comes with the Amazon Renewed Guarantee. This might be your last chance before Black Friday to snag the 4K Fire TV stick at a discounted price, so you should take advantage while you can.

