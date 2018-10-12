Amazon tosses free Echo Dot in with two new Xbox One bundles

Starting this week gamers will be able to use Alexa with their Xbox systems and, to celebrate, their newfound friendship, Amazon will be giving away a brand-new Amazon Echo Dot for free with select Xbox bundles.

The deal is available starting on October 12 and will include the latest version of the Echo Dot (3rd Generation), either a 1TB Xbox One S or a 1TB Xbox One X and a copy of NBA 2K19. The bundles will run you $299 and $499, respectively, and are only available only in the US and exclusively through Amazon.

The deal only lasts for a limited time, however, so you'll need to act fast.

Achievement unlocked: Alexa compatibility

So, just what exactly can your new Alexa-compatible Xbox One do?

At launch, you'll be able use Alexa to adjust the volume of the console, launch games and apps, start and stop broadcasts on Mixer and capture screenshots, with more functionality coming further down the road.

That said, you'll need to remember to enable the skill in your Amazon app before you start, and then link your Microsoft and Amazon accounts together so Alexa can locate and control your console.