Amazon smart home deals: save on TP-Link light bulbs, smart plugs and more

If you're interested in upgrading your space into a smart home, then today is your day. Amazon is having a one-day sale on TP-Link devices that include smart plugs, lighting bulbs, power strips and more. All of the products we've listed work with Amazon Alexa and can make day-to-day tasks more manageable.



A standout deal from today's sale is the Kasa smart light switch that's available for $39.99. That's a $20 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 3-way switch. The Kasa kit includes two smart switches specially designed to work with 3-way switch wiring. Once installed and connected to your Wi-Fi your lighting can be controlled from anywhere using the Kasa App. The light switch also works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you can manage your lighting with the command of your voice. Another convenient feature is the ability to set schedules. You can personalize your lighting to turn off and on at specific times during the day and will even adjust automatically to sunset and sunrise times.

Kasa HS210 Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch by TP-Link $59.99 $39.99

you can save $20 on the Kasa Smart Light switch at Amazon. The light switch works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant and be controlled with the command of your voice.

Shop more of TP-Link's smart home device deals below and remember the discounts are only valid today (Wednesday, April 3).

TP-Link deals available today only:

Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini by TP-Link $44.99 $27.99

Save $17 on the Kasa Mini Smart Plug that gives any device you plug into smart capabilities. The 2-pack smart plugs lets you control your electronics from anywhere and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Kasa Smart WiFi Light Bulb by TP-Link $19.99 $15.99

Get the Kasa dimmable light bulb on sale at Amazon for $15.99. The smart light bulb works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant and can be remotely controlled using the Kasa app or with your voice.

Kasa Smart WiFi Power Strip by TP-Link $79.99 $54.99

Get the Kasa Power Strip on sale today at Amazon for $54.99. The power strip includes six smart outlets that can be controlled independently and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

