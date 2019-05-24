Amazon Memorial Day sale: deals on the Apple Watch, Dyson Vacuum and more

Memorial Day weekend is officially here, and that means huge discounts from top retailers on appliances, electronics, home items and more. Amazon is participating in the big sale event with massive price cuts on mattresses, TVs, vacuums, patio furniture, and more.



To help you find the standout deals, we've gone through Amazon's Memorial Day sale to find the best discounts that we think you should know about. Our top picks include the top-rated Dyson Cyclone V10 Vacuum, the Insignia 39-inch Smart TV, and the popular Apple Watch 4 that's discounted down to its lowest price ever. You'll also find a rare discount on the Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller that lets you schedule and customize your home sprinkler remotely through an app. Other notable Amazon deals include 20% off Leesa mattresses and patio furniture from Amazonia.



We'll be updating this guide throughout the long holiday weekend to make sure you stay up to date with the best deals going on. Remember these discounts are only valid for a limited time, so make sure you take advantage while you can.





Amazon's best Memorial Day deals:

Dyson Cyclone V10 Vacuum Cleaner $499.99 $363 at Amazon

Save over $100 on the best-selling Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum at Amazon. The powerful cordless stick vacuum can transform into a hand-held for quick convenient cleaning and features three different cleaning modes.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 40mm $384 $349.99 at Amazon

A rare discount, you can save $34 at checkout on the latest model Apple Watch at Amazon. The Series 4 smartwatch offers heart rate monitoring and includes GPS technology.

View Deal

Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller $149 $119.98 at Amazon

The Rachio smart sprinkler lets you schedule and customize your home sprinkler from the compatible app. The Rachio weather intelligence uses weather data to automatically adjust your sprinkler so you can save on water bills. View Deal

Shop more deals with our roundup of the best Memorial Day sales of 2019.



Learn more about Prime Day with our guide on Amazon Prime Day 2019: everything you need to know for the July deals event.