Amazon Memorial Day sale 2021: patio furniture, appliances, tools and more

The highly anticipated Memorial Day sales event is almost here, and to celebrate, Amazon has launched a spring into summer sale that's happening right now. Amazon's sale includes deals on summer essentials, including patio furniture, grills, lawn mowers, gardening tools, pools, appliances, and so much more.

To help you sort through all the offers, we've included the top deals from the Amazon Memorial Day sale. Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer, which means it's the perfect opportunity to score incredible deals on grills, gardening tools, lawn mowers, kitchen appliances, planters, and so much more.



See the best deals from Amazon's Memorial Day sale below, and if you're interested in more offers, you can see our guide to the best Memorial Day sales from retailers like Home Depot, Best Buy, Lowe's, and more.

Amazon Memorial Day sale - top deals

Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill: $195 $171.50 at Amazon

Save $23.50 - Amazon has the best-selling Weber Charcoal grill on sale for $171.50. The rust-resistant grill holds up to 13 burgers and features a built-in lid thermometer and hooks on the side to hand your cooking accessories.

View Deal

Greenworks Twin Force Lawn Mower: $399 $359 at Amazon

Save $40 - Amazon has the Greenworks 20-inch lawn mower on sale for $359 when you apply this limited-time $40 coupon. The lawn mower features up to 60 minutes of battery life and automatically switches to the backup battery for a longer run time.

View Deal

Tall Planters, Set of 2: $99 $83.30 at Amazon

Made for indoor or outdoor use, Amazon has these 20-inch set of planters on sale for $83.30. Available in three different colors, the lightweight planters are made of durable, recyclable plastic and feature four drain holes to filter out excess water.

View Deal

Innsky 11-in-1 Stainless Steel Air Fryer: $159.99 $76.59 at Amazon

Save $83.40 - Score a massive $83 discount on this 5.8-quart stainless steel air fryer at Amazon. The air fryer evenly cooks food four times faster than conventional oven features seven preset modes so you can whip up french fries, chicken, and more with a press of a button.

View Deal

Cartman 148 Piece Tool Set: $39.99 $26.99 at Amazon

Save $13 - Amazon has this Cartman 148 piece tool set on sale for $26.99. A perfect Father's Day gift, you're getting the essential tools needed for most small repairs around the house that are securely housed in a handy blow molded case.

View Deal

Instant Pot IP-DUO80 pressure cooker - stainless steel: $139.95 $99 at Amazon

Save $40 - This Instant Pot is now under $100 at Amazon, a decent saving on the 8-Qt model. The multi-cooker comes complete with all the fast cooking you'd expect from the nation's favorite multi-cooker, but also offers an easy to clean, fingerprint resistant stainless steel design to boot... plus it holds eight liters of liquid.

View Deal

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Vacuum Cleaner: $229.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Amazon has the top-rated Bissell pet hair eraser vacuum on sale for $179.99. Designed for pet owners, the upright vacuum features a tangle-free brush roll and specialized pet tools for quick and convenient clean-ups.

View Deal

More Memorial Day sales

See more offers with our roundup of the best Memorial Day appliance sales and see the top deals from the Memorial Day mattress sale event.