Amazon free shipping deadline: today is the last day for Christmas delivery

Christmas is fast approaching, and that means so are shipping deadlines for big retailers such as Amazon. If you've procrastinated on your holiday shopping and need to order those last-minute gifts - then today is the day.



Amazon has announced that today is the last day for free shipping for non-Prime members to ensure your items will get there before Christmas day. If you're a Prime member, you still have a couple more days to do your last minute shopping. Saturday the 22nd is the last day to receive free two-day Prime shipping.



Now that you know the deadline dates, it's time to do some shopping. We've rounded up some of our favorite gift ideas from Amazon that also happen to be on sale. From smart speakers to robot vacuums, we have a wide variety of items that will meet the needs of everyone on your list.

Amazon last-minute deals:

Tile Mate with Replaceable Battery $24.99 $15.99 at Amazon

A great stocking stuffer idea, the Tile Mate is on sale today for only $15.99. Attach the gadget to your keychain or anything else you don't want to lose and be able to track the tile from your smartphone.View Deal

23andMe DNA Test $199 $139 at Amazon

You can get the best-selling 23andMe on sale at Amazon for $139. That's a $60 discount for the DNA kit that offers 85 DNA-based online reports on genetic health risks.View Deal

Echo Dot (2nd Gen) $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

The best-selling 2nd generation Echo Dot is on sale for only $19.99. The voice-controlled smart speaker uses Alexa to play music, make calls, answer questions, and so much more.View Deal

All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

A top-selling gift this year, the Echo Dot is currently on sale for only $29.99. The Echo dot is a smart speaker with Alexa that can play music, check the weather and more with the command of your voice.View Deal

Braun Series 7 790cc Electric Shaver $289.99 $199.94 at Amazon

A great gift for dad, the Braun Series Electric Shaver is on sale at Amazon for $199.94. The Braun Series 7 is a smart shaver that reads and adapts to your beard to capture more hair in one stroke.View Deal

NIX Advance Digital Photo Frame $89.99 $79.99 at Amazon

A great gift idea for anyone on your list, the Nix Advance Digital Photo Frame is on sale for $79.99. This digital photo frame allows you to play HD videos and photos in the same slideshow.View Deal

iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum $374.99 $279 at Amazon

Use the iRobot Home app to clean your floors from anywhere. The sensors will even alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt. It's currently on sale at Amazon for $279.View Deal