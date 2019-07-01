Early Amazon Prime Day deal: save $100 on the Fire TV Recast

Amazon is giving us a sneak peek into their big July shopping event by releasing early Prime Day deals that you can buy right now. For a limited time, Prime members can get the Fire TV Recast on sale for $129.99. That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've seen for this DVR device.



The Fire TV Recast allows you to watch and record over-the-air TV with zero monthly costs. You'll need an HD antenna, like an indoor TV antenna, to get access to basic channels and a Fire TV device or Echo Show to watch what you've recorded. You can also stream from your Fire tablet or mobile phone with the compatible Fire TV app.

With the Fire TV Recast, you can store up to 75 hours of HD programming and watch live sports and news programs from anywhere. This device is perfect for someone who no longer wants to pay for cable but still enjoys primary programming on stations like broadcast stations like ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and PBS.



Like we mentioned above, this deal is exclusively for Amazon Prime members. If you're not a member you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here, so you can not only take advantage of this stellar sale but also participate in the biggest shopping event of the year until Black Friday 2019 and Cyber Monday after that.

