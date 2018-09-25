Amazon Fire TV on sale for lowest price ever

As one of its Deals of the Day, today Amazon is offering its Prime members its Amazon Fire TV for $39.99, which ties the low price we saw last month as the best price it's ever been. (Not a Prime member? Sign up here.)

Available to Prime members only, this price on the Amazon Fire TV ties last month's low price as the best deal we've ever seen for it. At just $40, it's nearly half off. And this third generation iteration features 4K, HDR, Dolby Audio, and Alexa, Amazon's smart assistant. As a Deal of the Day, though, this price won't last long, so don't dilly dally.View Deal