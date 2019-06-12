Amazon Father's Day sale: the Instant Pot Duo is down to its lowest price ever

Father's Day is almost here, and to celebrate Amazon has slashed prices on its best-selling devices. Amazon's Father's Day sale includes discounts on the Echo smart speaker, Fire HD 10 tablet and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, to name a few.



A standout deal and a great gift idea is the Instant Pot Duo60 that's on sale for just $59.95. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the popular pressure cooker. The Instant Pot Duo is a 6-QT pressure cooker that combines seven kitchen appliances in one (pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt marker and warmer) to prepare all your favorite foods quickly and conveniently. Thanks to the advanced microprocessor technology, your dishes are prepared up to 70% faster with consistent, even results. The Instant Pot includes 14 different smart programs so you can easily cook rice, soup, meat, and more with one-touch of a button. The pressure cooker also works with Alexa and offers 1000+ recipes and guides from the compatible app.

Shop more of Amazon's Father's Day deals below and make sure to take advantage of these limited-time promotions before they're gone.

Father's Day deals:

Echo (2nd Generation) Smart Speaker $99.99 $64.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $35 on the best-selling Echo smart speaker. The Alexa enabled speaker can play music, answer questions, and control other smart home devices with the command of your voice.

Fire HD 10 Tablet $149.99 $119.99 at Amazon

You can get the Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for $119.99 at Amazon. The 10-inch tablet works with Alexa and features 32GB of storage and offers up to 10 hours of battery life.

Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System $79.99 $63.99 at Amazon

Beef up your home security with the Blink Indoor Camera System that's on sale for $63.99 at Amazon. The one-camera kit features a 2-year battery life and will send alerts to your smartphone when motion is triggered.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro $249 $199 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is $50 off at Amazon. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and includes four complimentary faceplates to match your security to your home.

iRobot Roomba 860 Robotic Vacuum (Renewed) $449.99 $269.99 at Amazon

Today only you can save a whopping $180 on the iRobot Roomba Vacuum. This particular deal is for a certified refurbished vacuum, which means the product has been inspected and tested to work and look like new.

