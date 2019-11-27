Amazing Fossil Sport deal may be one of the best Black Friday smartwatch bargains

Loads of Black Friday deals reduce the prices of popular smartwatches like the Apple Watch 3 or Samsung Galaxy Watch, but some of the best deals will slash the price of lesser-known smartwatches – this is one of them.
The Fossil Sport is a great smartwatch for fitness lovers (as the name suggests), that balanced great features with a competitive price. However with this price slash, it's truly a great value purchase for people who need a way to track their workouts.
Other Fossil devices are discounted, as detailed below, but we'd recommend checking out the Fossil Sport's $110 off deal most of all. (Not in the US? Scroll down for today's best Xbox One deals in your region.)
Fossil Sport Men's Smartwatch:
$275 $165 at Walmart
This Fossil watch intended for sports use is a pretty great smartwatch – we gave it four stars in our review – and its only issue was a high price. This fantastic deal knocks off $110, making it great value for money. Only one color option is left though, so act fast!
View Deal
Fossil Sport Women's Smartwatch:
$275 $165 at Walmart
This sports-centric Fossil watch is a really decent smartwatch – we awarded it four stars in our review – save for its high price. But now it's $110 less, it's a much more tempting purchase. Many color options are still in stock, unlike the men's version.
View Deal
If you want a smartwatch from Fossil that's less sportsy, here's another deal on the Fossil Gen 4 Venture HR.
Fossil Gen 4 Venture HR:
$275 $175 at Walmart
This is a decent smartwatch that eschews features in favor of a sleek design, but its heart rate monitor and battery life will certainly impress. This $100 discount makes it a tempting watch for anyone looking for a new wrist-mounted treat.
View Deal
Here are the best Fossil Sport prices for shoppers outside the US:
Black Friday deals around the web
- Amazon.com: Black Friday countdown
- Adidas.com: Sales on trainingwear
- Belk.com: Daily doorbusters - 75% off
- BestBuy.com: Today's daily deals
- Dell: Sales incoming on Black Friday
- Disney Plus: Get a free 7-day free trial here
- Google Store: Large sums off Pixel phones
- HomeDepot.com: Daily deal Black Friday savings
- JCPenney.com: Pre-Black Friday deals
- Kohls.com: Coupons aplenty in big sale
- Lowes.com: Deals on tools and smart home
- Mixbook: See the new Black Fri-yay deals
- NewEgg.com: Pre-Black Friday deals
- Nike.com: Big savings on apparel
- Sears.com: Hefty savings on TVs
- Stage.com: Up to 60% off a range of apparel
- Target.com: Sneak Peek deals
- Walmart.com: The early Black Friday sales
TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.