Amazing Fossil Sport deal may be one of the best Black Friday smartwatch bargains

Loads of Black Friday deals reduce the prices of popular smartwatches like the Apple Watch 3 or Samsung Galaxy Watch, but some of the best deals will slash the price of lesser-known smartwatches – this is one of them.

The Fossil Sport is a great smartwatch for fitness lovers (as the name suggests), that balanced great features with a competitive price. However with this price slash, it's truly a great value purchase for people who need a way to track their workouts.

Other Fossil devices are discounted, as detailed below, but we'd recommend checking out the Fossil Sport's $110 off deal most of all. (Not in the US? Scroll down for today's best Xbox One deals in your region.)

Fossil Sport Men's Smartwatch: $275 $165 at Walmart

This Fossil watch intended for sports use is a pretty great smartwatch – we gave it four stars in our review – and its only issue was a high price. This fantastic deal knocks off $110, making it great value for money. Only one color option is left though, so act fast!

View Deal

Fossil Sport Women's Smartwatch: $275 $165 at Walmart

This sports-centric Fossil watch is a really decent smartwatch – we awarded it four stars in our review – save for its high price. But now it's $110 less, it's a much more tempting purchase. Many color options are still in stock, unlike the men's version.

View Deal

If you want a smartwatch from Fossil that's less sportsy, here's another deal on the Fossil Gen 4 Venture HR.

Fossil Gen 4 Venture HR: $275 $175 at Walmart

This is a decent smartwatch that eschews features in favor of a sleek design, but its heart rate monitor and battery life will certainly impress. This $100 discount makes it a tempting watch for anyone looking for a new wrist-mounted treat.

View Deal

Here are the best Fossil Sport prices for shoppers outside the US:

Black Friday deals around the web