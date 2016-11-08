Almost over! 6 gadgets to help you survive Election Day 2016

This year's presidential election is many things, but one word sums it up for us: exhausting. Whether keeping up with the latest scandal, watching the debates or resisting going on social media for fear of what we might find, let's just say, we're ready for this one to be over.

Thankfully, it nearly is, and for better or worse, a new POTUS will be picked tonight!

No matter your party affiliation, today could be a stressful 24 hours, so if you need some tech to help you power through (or forget this whole thing is happening), we've got you covered.

Also be sure to check out our complete guide to keeping up with the election results live! It's essential Election Day reading.

6 gadgets you can buy right now

Samsung Gear VR

Want to completely escape election madness ? Besides booking a last-minute plane ticket, there's no better way to get away from it all than strapping on a VR headset and hightailing it to a virtual world.

The Samsung Gear VR is a solid choice as you don't need an expensive computer rig to set it up, but rather just your Galaxy phone. This headset features a number of upgrades over its predecessor, and still comes at a wallet-friendly low price.

With a number of games and experiences to choose from - like Minecraft VR, Netflix and virtual comic books, to name a few - you're sure to find plenty to take your mind off whatever is happening in the real world.

Amazon Echo

Let's say you do want to keep up-to-date with everything that's happening on Election Day. More power to you, we say, and the Amazon Echo can help.

It's actually not the speaker itself that has this ability, but rather its digital assistant, Alexa. Amazon and NBC News gave the Siri competitor a number of polling day powers, including ongoing election news, candidate bios, delegate counts and more.

The only thing Alexa won't do is vote for you.

And, if you grow wary of what you're hearing, you can always utilize Echo's other features, such as playing music and podcasts, filling you in on sports scores or ordering pizza (the perfect snack for watching the results roll in).

Xbox One S

Returning to the "let's pretend this whole thing isn't happening" line of thinking, an Xbox One S could be just what the doctor ordered.

The new PlayStation 4 Pro doesn't ship out till November 10, but you can grab a 2TB launch version of Microsoft's 4K console right now.

There are even more Xbox One S configurations to choose from on Amazon, including a 1TB model bundled with Gears of War 4 for $348.87 and a 500GB edition with Battlefield 1 for $299.99.

Our recommendation? Round up some friends, grab an adult beverage and put your Xbox One S to work distracting you from all the election-day shenanigans.

Fitbit Charge 2

There may be no better reprieve from voting day stress than to get outside for a bit of exercise.

Whether you leave the house and don't return until after the candidates deliver their victory/concession speeches or take a quick stroll around the block to clear your head, the Fitbit Charge 2 could be your perfect running mate.

It features a large screen for spitting out metrics plus multi-sport tracking, making its usefulness long after November 8 a sure thing.

Zyllion Shiatsu Pillow Massager

You've just returned home from casting your ballot. You're beat, having poured over pages of propositions and measures. Your hand is cramped from filling in those tiny bubbles, and all you want to do is kick up your feet and resign yourself to whatever the rest of the country decides.

To really relax after the taxing task of voting, snag a Zyllion Shiatsu Pillow Massager to work out the knocks in your back and neck. If you're anything like us, you've collected a few throughout the course of this election.

In addition to a kneading Shiatsu massage, the pillow is heated, providing a soothing sensation that *might* keep you calm as the night wears on.

Fizzics Beer System

When all else fails, you can always turn to sweet, mind-numbing beer to wash away your Election Day woes.

The Fizzics Beer System isn't any ordinary tap - its unique process transforms even the cheapest beer into a delicious sudsy surprise. Topping each pour off with a hearty head, you'll be too ... distracted by Fizzics' fount to care who's about to become the leader of the free world.

Plus, if the economy tanks post-election, you'll be well prepared to keep the good brew flowing, no matter how little you spend on libations.