The all-new Apple Watch 5 hits lowest price ever at Amazon

Right now at Amazon, you can score a $100 discount on the all-new Apple Watch 5. For a limited time, you can get the Series 5 smartwatch on sale for just $299. That's the lowest price we've seen for the Apple Watch 5 and a fantastic deal for a feature-rich smartwatch.

The Apple Watch 5 is packed with new features, as well as an upgraded design. The smartwatch features an Always-On Retina display, which allows you to easily read the time, messages, and other important notifications. The Series 5 smartwatch includes an updated ECG app and new safety features that allow you to make emergency calls. The waterproof smartwatch also tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.



This is not only the lowest price we've seen for the Apple Watch 5 but also an incredible deal for a feature-rich smartwatch. Plus, with Amazon Prime Day still up in the air, there's no guarantee you'll find a cheaper price any time soon.

Apple Watch 5 deal:

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 40mm: $399 $299 at Amazon

Amazon has the all-new Apple Watch 5 on sale for $299. The GPS-only model features an Always-on Retina display, an ECG app, and comes in a 40mm display with a space gray aluminum case and black sport band.

