AirPods deals: the latest Apple AirPods reach their lowest ever price at Amazon

AirPods deal hunters will be pleased to note that the Apple AirPods with wireless charging case are now at their lowest price ever over at Amazon - retailing for just $139.98 (was $199).
This low price is even cheaper than it was on Black Friday and is shaping up to be a rare opportunity indeed. Even with rumors of new AirPods emerging later this year, we're sure we won't see the standard AirPods go this cheap for some time - at least until the much delayed Amazon Prime Day rolls around.
Released last year, the 2019 Apple AirPods quickly became a popular best-seller and it's easy to see why. Best in class device pairing, solid sound, and tap-gesture controls mean that these stylish true wireless earbuds are the perfect companion to any iOS device. The wireless charger case is also a fantastic addition, enabling you to charge using a Qi-compatible pad. It'll also let you top up your battery on the go - essentially extending a 5-hour battery life into 24 hours.
For those of you in need of noise-cancellation, we've also thrown in a bonus Amazon deal on the AirPods Pro, which are going for $234 (was $249) right now. While not the cheapest we've ever seen, the $15 discount is still welcome for those looking to get a slightly more premium set of wireless earbuds.
Not in the US? Check out the best AirPods deals in your region just down below.
AirPods deals: the lowest price ever at Amazon
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case:
$199 $139.98 at Amazon
Now reaching their lowest price ever in the US, the 2019 Apple AirPods with wireless charging case have an awesome $60 discount overall. That upgraded case allows you to charge wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging pad, plus you're still getting all the standard features of the AirPods - great sound quality, peerless device matching, and 5 hours of battery on a single charge.
View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro:
$249 $234 at Amazon
Another good option, especially for those who require noise-cancellation are the AirPods Pro, with a $15 discount right now at Amazon. Aside from the aforementioned noise-cancellation features, you're also getting customizable silicone tips, and excellent iOS device pairing.
View Deal
- Amazon - Apple Airpods deals at their lowest ever price this week
- Apple US - Free engravings on all Apple Airpods deals
- Best Buy - Save up to $30 on select Apple Airpods deals
If you're visiting from outside the US, or would like a few more options, our main Apple AirPods deals page is a good resource to compare and find the right price for you. We've also got a great Beats headphone deals page, which outlines the best prices from Apple's other line of headphones.