The 9 Best Memorial Day TV sales: save up to 40% on 4K, OLED and QLED displays

The 2022 Memorial Day sales event is up and running, which means hundreds of TV deals are up for grabs from retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon. Memorial Day TV sales are one of the most popular categories during the holiday weekend thanks to record-low prices on a range of 4K, QLED, and OLED displays, and we've rounded up today's hottest nine deals below.



Today's best Memorial Day TV deal is LG's stunning C1 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,596.99 (opens in new tab) (was $2,499.99). Ranked as one of TechRadar's best TVs of 2022, the LG C1 OLED features a stunning OLED display within an Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, providing a cinema-like viewing experience with crisp images that come to life - perfect for watching the big game. The LG OLED TV also features virtual surround sound audio, four separate HDMI 2.1 ports, and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, enabling you to control your TV completely hands-free.



See more of the nine best Memorial Day TV sales below which include everything from a 24-inch budget set to a massive 75-inch 4K display. Keep in mind, that many of today's Memorial Day TV deals include record-low prices and you might not see offers all summer long

The 9 best Memorial Day TV sales

