Many laptops are plagued with speakers that can only produce tinny and unsatisfactory sounds. Many of us use our laptops to watch and listen to media - either stuff we've downloaded, ripped or streamed from services such as BBC iPlayer - so having under-powered speakers can leave a lot to be desired.

The Logitech Laptop Speaker Z305 is a simple solution that plugs into a USB port and can be hooked on to the back of your laptop. The resulting audio quality is very good, and a huge improvement on most laptop speakers. The sounds are rich and full, and increase the output volume over what you'd usually achieve from laptop speakers.

The speakers are powered by USB, so there's no need for extra batteries.

Verdict

While the design won't win any awards, the speaker doesn't look bad, and the ability to hook them onto the back of a laptop is a nice touch. The speaker is thin and easy to carry around as well. On the packaging it claims the design helps to achieve "360 sound", which means you can hear them wherever you stand in a room.