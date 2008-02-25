Logitech Quickcam Chat review

The QuickCam Chat's sharp images, clever design and modest price tag make it hard for us not to be impressed

Logitech is a leading webcam manufacturer, and the quality of the QuickCam Chat reflects the company's expertise.

The spherical camera has cool white-and-blue styling and a flexible stand for attaching it to your laptop or sitting it on your desk. On-camera controls consist of a dedicated snapshot button and manual focus ring. It also covers all the angles with 360-degree swivelling and a comfortable headset for video calling.

Colours look natural and on-screen action is smooth, with video recorded with a 640 x 480-pixel resolution at a speed of 30fps. The QuickCam Chat's sharp images, clever design and modest price tag make it hard for us not to be impressed.