Trending

Logitech Quickcam Chat review

A cool custumer in white and blue

By Webcams 

Our Verdict

The QuickCam Chat's sharp images, clever design and modest price tag make it hard for us not to be impressed

Logitech is a leading webcam manufacturer, and the quality of the QuickCam Chat reflects the company's expertise.

The spherical camera has cool white-and-blue styling and a flexible stand for attaching it to your laptop or sitting it on your desk. On-camera controls consist of a dedicated snapshot button and manual focus ring. It also covers all the angles with 360-degree swivelling and a comfortable headset for video calling.

Colours look natural and on-screen action is smooth, with video recorded with a 640 x 480-pixel resolution at a speed of 30fps. The QuickCam Chat's sharp images, clever design and modest price tag make it hard for us not to be impressed.