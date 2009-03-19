BenQ M2400HD

BenQ goes native with a true 16:9 LCD monitor

By Monitors 

BenQ M2400HD
The BenQ M2400HD uses twisted nematic technology to improve frame rates for watching HD movies and playing games

Our Verdict

With great picture quality and a true 16:9 aspect ratio, this monitor is great for watching movies or playing games

For

  • Picture quality is superb
  • Pin-sharp images and glorious colour
  • A webcam is supplied with the monitor

Against

  • The built-in stereo speakers are pretty underpowered
  • No remote control

The M2400HD is a 24in 16:9 monitor with a native resolution of 1920 x 1080. It uses active-matrix twisted-nematic, a type of LCD panel that – thanks to its fast response time – is better-associated with gaming monitors than video ones.

However, its shape, resolution and HDMI 1.3 input make it clear that HD movie watching is also within its sights.

The M2400HD has a stylish white case with a removable foot, and connections including HDMI, DVI, VGA, stereo audio, USB2 and headphone. VESA sockets on the back mean it can be wall-mounted or arm-mounted.

There's loads of competition in this market, and no doubt other manufacturers will be competing at this screen shape and size, but BenQ is certainly setting the pace with eye-catching product.