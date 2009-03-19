BenQ M2400HD

With great picture quality and a true 16:9 aspect ratio, this monitor is great for watching movies or playing games

The M2400HD is a 24in 16:9 monitor with a native resolution of 1920 x 1080. It uses active-matrix twisted-nematic, a type of LCD panel that – thanks to its fast response time – is better-associated with gaming monitors than video ones.

However, its shape, resolution and HDMI 1.3 input make it clear that HD movie watching is also within its sights.

The M2400HD has a stylish white case with a removable foot, and connections including HDMI, DVI, VGA, stereo audio, USB2 and headphone. VESA sockets on the back mean it can be wall-mounted or arm-mounted.

There's loads of competition in this market, and no doubt other manufacturers will be competing at this screen shape and size, but BenQ is certainly setting the pace with eye-catching product.