Philips DA1000 review

Included in the DA1000 package are a lot more extras than you've a right to expect for £80. The most important is an FM tuner. This gives some security to first-time DAB users, and there are still some local stations that are not yet on the DAB networks.

Unfortunately, the FM tuner isn't RDS (radio data system), which means that the DA100's backlit LCD screen isn't able to display FM station names, programme outlines or the current time. It merely shows the frequency of each station. Also included is a pouch for the DA1000, although there's no external control on the included headphones' cable for making any volume adjustments or changing station.

It's certainly slim enough to carry around easily, while its solid build also takes in some attractive two-tone silver and glossy black styling.

Sound from the FM tuner proves OK, but does suffer from interference and only adequate stereo effects. More crucially, the DA1000 performs well using its DAB tuner. Scanning and tuning in quickly, audio is clear and precise stereo is the result in areas of strong DAB reception. During our test, reception did cut out while on the move, but not noticeably more than with any rivals.

More useful are the controls, which comprise the usual joystick with four buttons surrounding. Together, they make scrolling through and selecting easy. Philips is also out to save us money. Supplying rechargeable batteries that can be charged without being removed means there's no fuss or cost of alkaline batteries.