Nikon Coolpix S6200 review

The Nikon Coolpix S6200 sits near the top of the brand's Style range of digital cameras - between the Coolpix S6150 and the Coolpix S8100 - that aims to combine ease of use with compact, stylish designs.

Headline features include the 10x zoom lens, which has been squeezed into a body just 25.4mm deep, weighing just 160g. Behind this lens lies a 16MP CCD sensor, which feeds image information into a Nikon Expeed C2 image processing chip. This chip promises responsive handling, low noise at high ISO sensitivities and smoother 720p video recording than previous versions.

For low-light picture taking and action stopping high shutter speeds, the ISO can be raised as high as ISO 3200, although at this setting, there will be a loss of detail and colour saturation due to noise reduction.

Being aimed at consumers who prefer ease of use to manual operation, this camera comes equipped with a vast array of automatic scene modes. If choosing the appropriate scene mode sounds like a burden, then an automatic scene mode selector will take care of the hard work for you.

Additional modes for creating selective colour, high key and sepia effect photos are also included.

A smart portrait system aims to take the hassle out of shooting portrait images with blink detection, smile detection and skin softening features.

With such a large zoom range - equivalent to 25-250mm on a 35mm camera - on offer in a compact body, Vibration Reduction (VR) is an obligatory feature. The lens shift VR system is backed up by the high ISO and two additional modes for low-light shooting. The Best Shot Selector and Night Landscape modes both promise to aid achieving sharp shots in low lighting conditions.