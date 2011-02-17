Nikon Coolpix S1100pj review

It was only ever a matter of time before someone thought to incorporate a projector inside a digital camera, but two and a half years after Nikon took the plunge it remains the only manufacturer to have done so.

Despite the lack of any competition the company clearly reckons it can better its original concept, and does so in the shape of the new Coolpix S1100pj.

Predictably, perhaps, Nikon has justified the new release with improvements to the projector's functionality, but other revisions to both its specification and design show Nikon's willingness to also make it a better camera overall.

With regards to the projector, Nikon now claims the S1100pj is 40% brighter than before, which in turn allows it to perform better in brighter conditions and against brighter surfaces.

Images and videos can now be projected up to 47-inches in size, while wider compatibility with different file types allow it to be used for business purposes, such as for displaying presentations. The camera comes complete with a stand which can be adjusted out of its base, as well as a remote control for controlling the projector from a distance.

The sensor has also been upgraded to offer an effective 14.1MP, although the 5x optical zoom lens still provides a focal range between 28 and 140mm. Showing little tolerance to camera shake of any kind, Nikon has also fitted the S1100pj with a 5-way VR system which uses optical and electronic methods, as well as a Best Shot Selector system, Motion Detection and a maximum sensitivity of ISO 6400 to ensure images taken in any conditions blur-free.

Exposure modes are limited to Easy Auto, Auto, Smart Portrait and scene modes, the latter category comprising seventeen different functions to suit every eventuality. Sadly, there's no manual exposure control of any kind, save for an exposure compensation function which can be adjusted over +/-2EV.

As well as receiving a marginal boost to 3-inches, the LCD has also doubled in resolution to 460,000 dots and gained touchscreen functionality, while HD video recording is also now on offer at a maximum resolution of 1280 x 720p.

The camera still supports SD media for recording images and movies, although the use of SDXC cards is now also a possibility.