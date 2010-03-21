Maxview Truvision C3010 review

Well built and easy to use but you will need a decent signal to begin with if you want to receive more than just a couple of channels

The Truvision C3010 indoor aerial is in Maxview's Platinum Quality Range. Assembling the aerial is simplicity itself, it comes flat-packed and all you have to do is hold the base firmly and swivel the aerial arm.

The antennae can be rotated through 90° for horizontal or vertical positioning (the former is for main transmitters and the latter for relay transmitters). As the instructions helpfully point out, you can see from rooftop aerials in your locality which way to position it.

The instructions and accompanying diagrams on the rear of the box are very well laid out and probably the least ambiguous in this group.

The aerial cable is a generous 210cm, which could be very useful when the TV set is positioned some distance from a window sill, which can often be the best place to site an indoor aerial to pick up maximum signal reception.

Performance

Build quality is very high, despite being silver-coloured plastic it feels strong and sturdy and has suffi cient weight to sit stably on a shelf or ledge.

The aerial picked up BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three and BBC News but we couldn't get any other channels. To be fair, it does advise on the box that you need a strong signal.

