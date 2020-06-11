Xiaomi to launch Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) on June 12 in China

Xiaomi has announced that the 2020 edition of Mi Notebook Pro 15 will be unveiled on June 12 in China. The company took to Weibo to reveal the launch date of the successor of Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition that was launched last year.

Xiaomi, apart from making smartphones, makes a lot of other products and the Mi branded laptops are just one of many such products that have a loyal fan base back home in China.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Apart from the launch date, the teaser posted on Weibo reveals some key features of the upcoming laptop. This new laptop carries an aluminium build like most of other Xiaomi laptops and will have very bezels on three sides of the display which a considerably thick bezel can be seen at the bottom of the display. A couple of USB Type C ports along with a micro SD card slot can be seen on the right side of the laptop.

Apart from the basic details, the poster does not reveal much about the laptop and says “go further” which ideally means that this laptop will be more powerful than its predecessor.

As of now, we do not have much information about the new laptop hence we will have to wait for the official launch, however, it is being announced just a day after Xiaomi debuts its Mi Notebook Horizon edition and Mi Notebook in India.

Via: GizmoChina