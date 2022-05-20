Xiaomi Mi Band 7 details leak ahead of its potential June release date

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5, pictured above, was a favorite with people looking for a no-frills cheap fitness tracker

The Xiaomi Mi Band 7, the latest fitness tracker from Xiaomi's stable, has had several details linked ahead of its release date, which is thought to be in June. It's due to sharing quite a few features with other popular dedicated fitness trackers such as the Garmin Vivosmart 5 and Fitbit Inspire 2, but looks set to be significantly cheaper.

The previous model, the Xiaomi Mi Band 6, is available for under $50 in the US, £40 in the UK and AU$100 in Australia. According to the retail listing uncovered by iGeekPhone, the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is likely to retail at a similar price point in the west, with its Chinese price set at CNY 279, the equivalent of around US$40.

This is a very good price for a tracker which looks set to build on a great deal already provided by the Mi Band 6, a budget device with sleep tracking capabilities, blood oxygen monitoring, all-day stress signature tracking, 30 different fitness modes and 14-day battery life.

The IGeekPhone leak reveals a very similar design for the Mi Band 7, although separate leaks hint at a slightly larger screen.

This is the NFC-enabled version of the 7, which stands for "near-field communication", a technology that allows devices to automatically recognize and communicate with each other. This technology, for example, enables contactless payments to be made from your wrist. The Mi Band 7, like its predecessor, is expected to arrive in both NFC and NFC-less models, with rumors eyeing a June release date.

Analysis: Bang for your buck

Speculated to be releasing in June, the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 looks, like its predecessor, to be a cheap-and-cheerful fitness tracker stuffed to the brim with great features.

It won't be able to connect with some of the more established fitness ecosystems, such as Garmin Connect or Fitbit Premium, but for the price, it's an excellent mix of features that are generally associated with top-end trackers, such as pulse oximeters.

This new, updated version of the budget tracker will certainly find an audience with people who just want a no-frills band to track workouts, and don't want to pay for a premium service (like Fitbit) or buy a device with a triple-figure cost (like the Vivosmart 5).

A larger display might also lure in potential smartwatch buyers looking for a budget solution, but we'll have to wait until the official announcement to know more.