Xbox Stereo Headset rolls out in India - Available on Amazon at Rs 5394

Xbox has managed to make a strong impact amongst the gamers with products like the Game Pass, Xbox Series S console , Series X console, etc. To be specific, Xbox Series S gaming consoles did well in India, as indicated by its sales numbers. Now, Xbox has rolled out its first audio accessory, Xbox Stereo Headset , in the Indian market.

While there are already many options available in the market when it comes to gaming headsets , what sets Xbox Stereo Headset apart is that it offers sound tech and comfortable design at cost-efficient prices. The Xbox Stereo Headset is a budget-friendly gaming headset that will not burn a hole in your pocket.

The headset was rolled out in the global market on September 21, and it has taken a substantial time to reach the Indian shores.

Xbox Stereo Headset pricing and availability

Xbox Stereo Headset is being sold by Cloudtail India. And it can be purchased from Amazon India too, where as an initial offer, it is available at Rs 5,394. The details of how long is this offer being extended are not available.

Xbox Stereo Headset specifications

Xbox Stereo Headset consists of an inner steel metal band. The ear cushions offered in the headset are oval in shape and made up of foam cushioning and polyurethane leather. The headset also has a bendable boom mic, on-ear volume controls, and a mute mic switch. It weighs around 286gm, which is quite normal for a gaming headset.

Xbox Stereo Headset also supports spatial sound technologies, including DTS Headphone:X on Xbox Series X, Series S, and Xbox One, Dolby Atmos, and Windows Sonic. The headset is compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and other devices running on Windows 10, having a 3.5mm jack.

Some voice chat features on the supported consoles might need an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to work. There is no word regarding the launch of the wireless variant in India. Speculations are that it will be soon rolled out and will be priced obviously higher than its wired counterpart.