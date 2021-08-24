Microsoft announces a new Xbox Stereo Headset in India

Microsoft has launched a refreshed version of the Wireless Xbox Stereo Headset, only this time is is just called the Xbox Stereo Headset and is wired. And since this new model has lost the wireless internals the device is quite a bit cheaper compared to the previous version.

The new Xbox Stereo Headset has been priced at Rs 5,990 ($59.99 in the US) and is set to be launching on September 21. But the company has not made the India availability details of the device public yet.

This new pair of Xbox Stereo Headset looks the same as the wireless one except for the wire that is coming out of the left earcup. And on the inside, the device is missing a few features which are to be expected.

The Xbox Stereo Headset has a dial on the outside of the right ear cup to which allows users to twist it in order to adjust the volume. There is also a mute button on the backside of the flexible microphone which is exactly the same as that with the wireless version.

But on the downside, the Xbox Stereo Headset doesn't seem to have the chat/game audio mixing dial on the left ear cup which is available on the wireless version, although that does not seem like a big trade off considering the price difference.

The wire on the headset to connect to the Xbox controller is vibrant green in colour with a 3.5mm audio jack. This means that the headset is not restricted to be used just with the Xbox controller.

The company confirms that the Xbox Stereo Headset supports "clean mid and high-frequency performance with strong bass." and other spatial sound technologies like Dolby Atmos, Windows Sonic, and DTS:X.

If the quality of the wired version is not too different from the wireless one then according to our review and the price of the wired one, the new pair of headphones should be a great deal for the price.