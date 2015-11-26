You can check out all the radio waves around you with this app

Beyond your phone, you may not realize just how many wireless and mobile devices you have around you relying on radio signals from cell towers, GPS satellites and Wi-Fi routers.

But if you're curious about how many radio signals are around you, then the Architecture of Radio app will give you a pretty good picture.

The augmented reality app, created by Dutch designer Studio Richard Vijgen, visualizes radio signals from cell towers, GPS satellites and Wi-Fi routers based on real world data, letting you walk around, moving your smartphone or tablet to get a look at the digital signals around you.

The studio says the app's dataset includes almost 7 million cell towers, 19 million Wi-Fi routers and hundreds of satellites.

"We are increasingly dependent on a global ecosystem of digital signals. We use them for so many things, yet we cannot see them," the design studio said.

"The purpose of this app is to make the invisible visible so we can look at it, think about it and discuss it."

While the app gives you an interpretive view into the invisible world of radio signals, Studio Richard Vijgen says that the app shouldn't be used as a measurement tool for signal strength.

"The app is based on real world data and gives you a pretty good idea of the density of digital signals around you, but it won't tell you where to move the couch to get a better Wi-Fi signal."

Architecture of Radio is available on iOS devices through the iTunes App Store, with an Android app to be launched early 2016.

Via TechSpot