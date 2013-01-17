tech. magazine: issue 8 – all the stories in one place

So, you have a copy of tech. on the iPad but the editorial journey doesn't stop there. You may have noticed the many fantastic quotes we have in the issue. Well, now you can read the whole articles that we referenced - there's over 50 to choose from! Below is a list of content section by section. Enjoy.d
Debrief 1
Keith Stuart, The Guardian
Rich McCormick, TechRadar
Chris Kohler, Wired
Christopher Grant, Polygon
Leo Kelion, BBC
Patrick Goss, TechRadar
Rick McCormick, TechRadar
Debrief 2
Kate Solomon, TechRadar
Steven Levy, Wired
Gordon MacMillan, The Wall
Hunter Skipworth, Pocket-Lint
Mike Isaac, AllThingsDigital
Mat Buchanan, Buzzfeed
Debrief 3
Jimmy Geddes, Mobile & Apps
Jessica E. Lessin, Wall Street Journal
Joe Minihane, MSN Tech
John Paczkowski, AllThingsD
Jared Newman, Time
Insight
Vlad Savov, The Verge
James Fallows, The Atlantic
Jenna Wortham, New York Times
Chris Mills, Gizmodo UK
Nathan Jurgenson, The Society Pages
Inform
Rip Empson, TechCrunch
Steven J Vaughan-Nichols, ZDNet
Nancy Gohring , Citeworld
Stacey Cole , GSMnation
Versus
Danny Sullivan, SearchEngineLand
Josh Constine, TechCrunch
Steven Levy, Wired
Jennifer Van Grove, CNet
Gregory Ferenstein, TechCrunch
Week
Greg Lockley, PCR
Thorin Klosowski, Lifehacker
Joseph Kaminski, CNet
Dan Ryckert, Game Informer
Barbara Chai, Wall Street Journal
Kate Solomon, TechRadar