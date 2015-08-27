Let's go back in time and compare The Terminator's special effects

The Terminator franchise has always been synonymous with ground-breaking special effects, and the latest entry in the series, Terminator Genisys, looks set to continue that trend – the movie even has original creator James Cameron's seal of approval.

With that in mind, we've decided to take a look at the evolution of the Terminator saga's special effects work over the last 31 years, to not only see if it all holds up, but to get a direct comparison of practical and digital effects in similar looking shots.