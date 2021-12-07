WhatsApp tweaks a privacy feature - it's a welcome one

WhatsApp, which introduced Disappearing Messages feature late last year, is now giving you more options with it, including a way to make it the default setting in your system.

Hitherto, when it came to auto deletion of messages, you had do it individually for each contact by tapping the person’s name, and then turning on the “message timer.” WhatsApp would then delete the messages after a 7-day period for the chosen contacts. The new system that has been rolled out now makes it easy to expand disappearing messages to all your chats.

WhatsApp is also adding two new durations for disappearing messages: 24 hours and 90 days, as well as the existing option of 7 days.

"We're rolling out a new disappearing messages option on WhatsApp today so you'll be able to make all new chats disappear by default after 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days. Not all messages need to stick around forever," Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp said in a post on his timeline.

How to activate the new WhatsApp feature

WhatsApp, in a blog post said, “WhatsApp users will now have the option to turn on disappearing messages by default for all new chats. When enabled, all new one-on-one chats you or another person start will be set to disappear at your chosen duration, and we've added a new option when creating a group chat that lets you turn it on for groups you create. This new feature is optional and does not change or delete any of your existing chats.”

The new default 'Message Timer’ option will allow you to make chats disappear after a set time.

When you turn on the default function, WhatsApp will display a message across all chats, notifying your contacts about the change. “This makes clear it's nothing personal—it's a choice you've made about how you want to communicate with everyone on WhatsApp moving forward,” WhatsApp said.

On your Android or Apple phone, you can turn on the default function by going to WhatsApp Settings > tap Account > Privacy > Default message timer and pick a duration of your choice.

You can, of course, stick to, if you wish, turning on disappearing messages function for specific contacts by selecting the person’s name in the app.

A step in the right direction

WhatsApp is clearly giving users the power to decide on how long their messages need to stay. “Deciding how long a message lasts should be in your hands,” WhatsApp said and added: “We’ve become accustomed to leaving a digital copy of just about everything we type without even thinking about it. It’s become the equivalent of a note taker following us around making a permanent record of everything we’ve said.”

But users would do well to remember that "if a disappearing message is forwarded to a chat with disappearing messages off, the message won’t disappear in the forwarded chat."

Also, quite obviously, nothing could be done if the message has been screen-shot by its receiver.

But the new feature is nifty as the previous iteration seemed a bit arbitrary. Now WhatsApp has given users a better control over their messages, and that is indeed a step in the right direction.