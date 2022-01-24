Vivo Y75 5G gets a premium design, India launch round the corner

Audio player loading…

Having launched the Vivo Y21A series in the affordable category of smartphones in India last week, Vivo is now set to roll-out another Y-series handset, this time with a premium design that befits a mid-ranger. Dubbed the Vivo Y75 5G, the device could go official over the next few days of this month.

The handset could be getting a stylish and premium design as well as virtual RAM technology, if one were to go by published reports. The folks at 91Mobiles say the Vivo Y75 5G would get 8GB RAM plus 4GB of additional virtual RAM via the Memory Fusion 2.0 that utilizes a part of the device's internal storage as RAM for multitasking.

The report also claimed that young Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan would be the brand ambassador for the upcoming smartphone for which we expect promotions to begin during this week.

Vivo Y75 5G - design, specifications (expected)

The publication quoted unnamed sources to provide additional inputs around the upcoming handset. The Vivo Y75 5G could get a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display, along with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device would be powered by a 5000mAh battery and boast a stylish and premium design.

The handset could get a 2408 x 1080p resolution screen that houses a water-drop notch for the selfie camera. The Vivo Y75 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and an additional 4GB Memory Fusion 2.0 virtual RAM. The handset gets a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Coming to the optics, the device gets a triple-camera setup on the back panel that includes a 50MP primary shooter, a 2MP each secondary and macro camera. The selfie and video calls would be handled by a 16MP camera up front on the handset, which gets the Android 12 out-of-the-box with the Funtouch 12 OS running atop it.

The device is likely to launch in two color options, viz., Black and Aurora. It gets a side mounted fingerprint scanner with the volume rockers and the power button The handset weighs around 187g and is 8.25mm thick at the widest point.

Earlier, we heard reports that the Vivo Y series could be replaced by the Vivo T series in India. However, the device appeared on the BIS certification website about a month ago, which confirmed its launch, though we could still witness the smartphone arriving on Indian shores with a different moniker.

