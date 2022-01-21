Vivo Y21A with Helio P22 chip, 5000mAh battery launched in India - price, specs and availability

Audio player loading…

Barely two weeks after launching the sub-Rs.20,000 Vivo Y21T handset, the Chinese phone maker has now rolled out the Vivo Y21A, yet another affordable smartphone in the sub-Rs.15,000 category.

The latest launch marks the fifth affordable handset that Vivo has launched in recent times. The list includes the Vivo Y21T, the Vivo V23, the Vivo Y33T and the Vivo Y21e. The latest handset is a successor to the Vivo Y20A that arrived in August 2020.

The Vivo Y21A comes with a big battery with fast-charging support, a peppy design language and 4GB RAM with the option of extending it. It gets a water-drop display notch on the front and dual-camera setup on the back panel. It weighs 182 grams and is about 8mm thick at the broadest point.

Vivo Y21A - specifications, features, pricing

The Vivo Y21A comes with a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display that offers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1,600p, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 89% screen-to-body ratio. The display notch houses an 8MP selfie camera with a personalised portrait mode.

The back panel of the handset contains a dual camera setup powered by a 12MP main shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP macro lens and an LED flash. It runs on Android 11 OS overlaid with FunTouch OS 11.1. The volume rocker and power knob sit on the right side which also has an embedded fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo Y21A is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with 4GB RAM, 1GB of extended RAM, and 64GB of internal storage.

It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging through a USB Type-C port. The Y21A has other features such as dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Vivo Y21A pricing has not yet been confirmed though based on the specs, we can safely say that it would be positioned lower than the Vivo Y21e that carries the more powerful Snapdragon 680 chipset under its hood. This device costs Rs.12,990 and comes in Midnight Blue and Diamond Glow hues.

