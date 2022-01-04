Vivo Y21T launched in India - specs, price and availability

Audio player loading…

Vivo today added another sub-Rs.20,000 handset to its repertoire in India with the launch of the Vivo Y21T, barely days after it debuted in Indonesia. This mid-ranger from the Chinese phone maker could be part of a Y-series refresh that the company has initiated in recent times.

Readers would recall that there were reports around the Vivo Y75 before we began hearing of the Vivo Y21T, which appears to be an upgraded version of the Vivo Y21 that rolled out globally in August 2021. The company had unveiled the device as a successor to its Vivo Y20 that launched in August 2020. Barely five months later they brought the Vivo Y20A as a cheaper version of the earlier device.

Given that most of these handsets fall in the mid-tier affordable handset category, the specifications and features have remained constant for most part, barring some tweaks around the cameras.

Vivo Y21T - specifications, features and pricing

The device boasts a slightly larger 6.58-inch FHD+ panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The water-drop notch houses the selfie snapper while a rectangular module at the back takes in 50MP triple sensors. There's a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Vivo Y21T gets the Snapdragon 680 chipset paired to a single 4GB RAM version tied to 128GB internal storage that is further expandable via microSD storage. The device from Vivo has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support, once again similar to what its predecessor carried.

The Vivo Y12T is priced at Rs.16,490 for the single variant. The device is available in Pearl White and Midnight Blue colours. For now, the smartphone can be purchased from Vivo India stores as well as other eCommerce websites.

The handset runs on the Android 11 out-of-the-box with the FuntouchOS 12 custom skin on top. Connectivity features include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and Bluetooth 5.0. It measures 164.26 × 76.08 × 8.00mm and weighs 182 grams.

Vivo Y21 and the Vivo Y20

(Image credit: Vivo India )

The Vivo Y21, which launched last August, came with a dual camera setup with a 13MP camera. It was powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and with a 5,000mAh battery lending a long gap between two charges.

The handset is priced at Rs.15,490 for the 4GB + 128GB variant which runs on the Android 11 with the FuntouchOS 11.1 on top. It had a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display.

Coming to the Vivo Y20, which arrived in August 2020, it boasted a 6.51-inch HD+ panel with a resolution of 1,600 by 720 pixels. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC.

On to the optics, there is a triple rear camera setup with a 13MP primary snapper with f/2.2 aperture followed by a 2MP macro and depth shooters with an aperture of f/2.4. To the front, you get an 8MP selfie camera that’s housed inside the dew-drop notch. They also come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

