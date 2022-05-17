Vivo Y75 4G India launch officially confirmed - could go official on May 22

Audio player loading…

Vivo has officially announced the launch date of Vivo Y75 via its official Twitter handle. The company shared a teaser of the device online that threw light on the design. Apart from that, popular tipster Paras Guglani shared the spec sheet of the upcoming smartphone.

There is no word regarding the launch date of the smartphone in the country. However, expectations are that the smartphone will be rolled out in India on May 22. Starting with the design, the smartphone's rear panel carries a gradient look along with a rectangular camera module placed at the top left corner of the smartphone.

The smartphone's teaser confirms that it will be shipped in two colour options - Dancing Waves and Moonlight Shadow.

At the front, we can see a water drop notch display and a slightly thicker chin. The smartphone's teaser confirms that it will be shipped in two colour options - Dancing Waves and Moonlight Shadow.

Leaks suggest that the smartphone will sport a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display coupled with a high refresh rate. The smartphone will run on the MediaTek Helio G96 processor paired with 8GB RAM along with 128GB internal storage. The storage of the device will be expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

It will be based on the Android 11 operating system with FunTouchOS 12 skin on top. In terms of optics, Vivo Y75 is going to get a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP secondary shooter, and a 2MP tertiary shooter.

The smartphone will outclass most of its competition in terms of front camera picture quality with its 44MP front snapper. The device will get powered by a 4050mAh battery along with 44W fast charging support.

Vivo Y75 expected pricing and competition

Vivo has revealed nothing related to the price point of the smartphone. However, we can expect the device to be priced at around Rs 20,000. If that is true, it is going to be a tough road for the smartphone in the Indian market where there are a plethora of options with better processing capacity and camera quality.

One of the major competitors of the device will be the iQoo Z6 5G which ships with the Snapdragon 695 processor. The iQoo offering is available at a price under Rs 15,000 and offers decent specs including a camera system, high RAM, clean OS, etc.

