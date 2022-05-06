Vivo Y75 4G could reach the Indian shores by May 22 with Helio 96 SoC

Audio player loading…

Vivo is soon prepping to roll out the Vivo Y75 4G in the upcoming months. The smartphone is going to be a low-end variant of the Vivo Y75 5G that launched January 2022. The latest report by 91Mobiles has revealed the key specifications of the smartphone and the India launch date too.

Starting off with the launch date, the smartphone is tipped to hit the Indian market by May 22nd. The renders of the device suggest it will have a basic design with a waterdrop notch at the front for a selfie sensor.

As for the specifications, the smartphone may get a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a high refresh rate. The device could get an in-display fingerprint scanner for security purposes. As of now, it is being said that the smartphone will get a MediaTek Helio 96 processor.

It may get 8GB RAM paired with 128GB internal storage. Moreover, there are speculations that the smartphone will get expandable dynamic RAM up to 4GB. In the camera department, we can see a 50MP primary camera at the back.

At the front, the device will most probably flaunt a 44MP front shooter for video calls and selfies. Furthermore, it is expected to get a 4020mAh battery along with 44W fast charging support.

Will sticking to the Helio series going to help Vivo survive in the long run?

This is a big question that should be considered by the brand sticking with the Helio series. At a time when Snapdragon offers 680 SoC that is way better than the Helio 96 chipset. The performance of smartphones with Snapdragon 680 SoC is surely better than that the Helio 96 chipset can offer.

For example, Realme 9i 4G is also a decent smartphone that offers optimized performance. Moreover, it is a perfect budget smartphone along with game optimization.