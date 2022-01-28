Vivo Y75 with Dimensity 700 launched in India: Price, specs, availability and more

Audio player loading…

Smartphone maker Vivo has announced the availability of its new 5G phone in India. The Vivo Y75 5G takes design cues from the premium lineup of phones from the company and comes equipped with a 5G capable Dimensity 700 SoC.

The phone has a selfie snapper housed in a waterdrop notch at the front while a triple camera setup on the back is housed in a rectangular camera island. The Vivo Y75 comes with a 5000 mAh battery pack with support for 18W charging.

Vivo Y75 Price and availability

The Vivo Y75 comes in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option. The phone has been priced at Rs. 21,990 and comes in a couple of colour options - Glowing Galaxy and Starlight Black colour.

The phone is available to purchase via Vivo’s official online store, e-commerce stores and offline shops as well.

Vivo Y75 Specifications and features

The Vivo Y75 comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ flat LCD panel boasting 96 per cent NTSC colour gamut. Most other phones in this price range offer an AMOLED panel and high refresh rate, however, the Vivo Y75 lacks both.

Under the hood, the Vivo Y75 has a Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GBof internal storage. The storage on the phone can be extended up to 1TB with the help of a micro-SD card.

The Vivo Y75 draws power from a 5,000 mAh battery pack that supports a rather slow 18W charging over the Type C port. In terms of optics, the phone comes with a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary sensory, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro snapper. On the front, the phone has a 16MP selfie snapper.

The phone runs on Android 11 powered FunTouch OS 12. Other key connectivity features include 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, and USB Type-C port.

