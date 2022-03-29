Vivo teases Galaxy Z Fold 3 competitor’s design in an official video

Audio player loading…

Smartphone maker Vivo has confirmed that its first-ever foldable phone, dubbed as Vivo X Fold, will arrive on April 11 . While we only had very little information about the design of the phone up until now, however, Vivo has revealed the upcoming phone in its full glory.

The video shared by the company on its Weibo handle shows that the upcoming foldable phone will have a Galaxy Z Fold 3-like book design. The phone can be seen sporting a Zeiss-branded quad-camera setup housed in a circular camera island.

The back panel of the phone will come with a vegan leather-like textured design. While the video doesn’t show the front of the phone, various images circulating on the internet reveal a large secondary display that is curved from one side.

Both the external and the primary display will come with a hole punch cutout housing a selfie camera each. The highlight of this promotional video is the fact the phone seems to have minimal bezels on the primary foldable display and both sides of the phone seem to sit flush without leaving any gap when the phone is in the folded state.

While the company hasn’t revealed the key specifications of the phone, however, what we know is that the Vivo X Fold might come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC at its core.

Apart from the foldable phone, Vivo has also released a promotional video of its first-ever tablet called the Vivo Pad. This promotional video shows that tablet with a flat back and sides, a dual rear camera setup, a large display with uniform bezels, stereo speakers and a sim slot.

The selfie camera can be spotted housed under the bezel and the tablet will come with a pogo connector to connect magnetically with accessories like a keyboard or a pencil etc.

The Vivo Pad is expected to come with an 11-inch 2.5K display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate. The slate is expected to run on the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with Adreno 650 GPU.

Aside from these two, the company is expected to launch a flagship smartphone called Vivo X Note. However, Vivo hasn’t officially confirmed the same. As of now, there is no clarity if either of these three devices will be introduced in the international markets