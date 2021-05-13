Vaio SE 14 and Vaio SX 14 laptops with 11th gen Intel processors launched in India

Vaio made its comeback to the laptop segment back in January with the launch of Vaio E15 and Vaio SE 14 machines. Now, the company has added two more laptops with 11th gen Intel processors — Vaio SE 14 and Vaio SX 14.

The new Vaio SE 14 is the refreshed model of the exciting SE 14 while the Vaio SX 14 is a new model from the brand. For those who are unaware, In India, Hong Kong-based Nexstgo has acquired the rights for manufacturing, sales and marketing of Vaio laptops. Let’s take a look at the price, specs, and features of the newly launched Vaio laptops.

Vaio SE 14 and Vaio SX 14 specs and features

(Image credit: VAIO)

Both the laptops are powered by the Intel 11th gen processor, the Vaio SX 14 is powered by an i7 processor and is the premium laptop among the two. The Vaio SE 14 is built with a metal and plastic body and is rated to last up to 12 hours on a single charge. The machine also comes with Iris Xe integrated graphics and a Thunderbolt 4 port. It also packs in a Full HD IR web camera. Other features include TPM (Trusted Platform Module) 2.0, BIOS Security, and a chassis lock slot.

The more premium Vaio SX 14 laptop comes with a 14-inch screen with 4K resolution and supports Dolby audio via the inbuilt speakers. The machine is also thin and light, making it easy to carry around. You also get a fingerprint scanner and face recognition support for added security features. It also features an LCD cover design.

In terms of connectivity, the Vaio SX 14 offers a USB Type-C port, three USB ports, an HDMI port, a VGA connector and a LAN port. The machine comes with up to 1TB of storage.

Vaio SE 14 and Vaio SX 14 pricing and availability

The Vaio SE 14 starts at Rs 88,990 while the Vaio SX 14 will start at 1,72,990. The company hasn’t confirmed the RAM, Storage combinations of the laptops yet. Also, the colour options remain a mystery. The laptops will be sold via Amazon. As of now, the Vaio SE 14 is listed on e-commerce with the “coming soon” tag, but is expected to be available starting May 16.

More details on both laptops will be available soon.

