Vaio E15 ultrabook price in India, specifications and launch date

The laptop market in India is growing at a rapid pace since last year as the demand for a portable work machine grew. Many new brands like Xiaomi, Honor, and most recently, Nokia made their debut to the laptop segment in the past one year. Up next will be the Vaio E15 Ultrabook.

Vaio is re-entering the laptop segment in India with an aim to grab a piece of the growing pie. The company is set to make its comeback with new generation laptops on January 15.

Vaio was Sony’s PC arm a decade back and became independent back in 2014. Vaio is among one of the first brands to adopt thin and light laptops focused on design and functionality. However, the breakup with Sony meant they had to change the business model and depend on multiple regional partnerships to manufacture, sell and distribute the laptops.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

In India, Hong Kong-based Nexstgo has acquired the rights for manufacturing, sales and marketing of Vaio laptops. Nexstgo is a company that already looks after Vaio laptops in other Asian countries like Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and the Middle East. For now, the teaser is live on Flipkart.

Although the company has not revealed details or name of the laptop yet, the quiz section in the Flipkart page gave away some of the key features of the upcoming Vaio laptop. The laptop will be called Vaio E15 according to the quiz page and here is what you can expect from the Vaio E15.

Vaio E15 specifications and features

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The first thing anyone would notice in the teaser page is the design of the laptop. Vaio E15 is said to come with a thin and light build. The laptop is also confirmed to come with a power/ status LED on the right side of the keyboard. As for the design, the machine is expected to have a premium look. The screen, size as the moniker indicates, will be a 15-inch Full HD IPS display will sim bezel on all the sides. With many brands approaching 13-inch and 14-inch models recently, it’ll be interesting to see how Vaio addresses the crowd with the big 15-inch model.

The bigger screen size also means a wider keyboard area. The keyboard will also come with a dedicated num pad, as one can notice from the image on Flipkart. On the inside, the Vaio E15 is likely to be powered by an AMD Ryzen processor. However, the exact chipset is still a mystery. We’re hopeful for a Ryzen 4000 series SoC. Furthermore, the laptop will pack in a “lightning-fast” SSD and offer up to 8 hours of battery life. As for the audio, the Vaio E15 is said to pack in a dual speaker setup.

And lastly, the port options will include a couple of USB 3.1 Type-A ports, an USB Type-C port, an HDMI port and a microSD card reader. Other features expected include the Windows 10 operating system, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and an HD camera.

Vaio E15 price in India

Although the brand has not given any hint with regards to the pricing, by taking a look at the specifications, it looks like the Vaio E15 will be priced around the Rs 60,000 mark. Apart from the Vaio E15, we also expect the company to launch other models in the coming months.