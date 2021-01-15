Vaio E15 and Vaio SE 14 laptops launched in India; Starting at Rs 49,990

Vaio E15 and Vaio SE14 laptops have been launched in India today. This also marks the company’s comeback to the laptop space in India. Both the models come with a 2-year domestic warranty.

In India, Hong Kong-based Nexstgo has acquired the rights for manufacturing, sales and marketing of Vaio laptops. The newly launched Vaio E15 and Vaio SE 14 run on Windows 10 OS with MS Office software built-in. The pricing starts at Rs 49,990 and goes up to Rs 62,990. The laptops are available on Flipkart.

Vaio SE 14 specifications

The Vaio SE 14 is the company’s most expensive of the three laptops launched in India today. It comes with a 14-inch Full HD display and backlit keyboard. The Vaio SE 14 is powered by Core i5, 8th generation chipset and paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Intel UHD 620 graphics will take care of GPU performance.

Further, Vaio claims the SE 14 can last up to 13 hours on a single charge. There’s also a fingerprint scanner on board for added security. For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 802.11 ac/b/g/n and Bluetooth 5.0. Port options include two USB 3.1 Type C with power delivery, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, an HDMI port and a microSD card reader.

For audio, there is built-in quad speakers, 4 x 1 W stereo speakers, and a headphone jack. The laptop also comes with a 1MP web camera. The laptop is also light with just 1.35Kgs. The laptop runs on Windows 10 and also comes with MS Office pre-installed.

Vaio SE 14 price

The Vaio SE 14 is priced at Rs 62,990 and will go on sale via Flipkart starting January 19. It is now available for pre-order. Some of the offers include Rs 1,000 off on prepaid transactions and no-cost EMI options.

Vaio E15 specifications

The Vaio E15 is available in two configurations - Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 processor is the only differentiator among the two laptops. The Vaio E15 features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display and it also comes with a dedicated num pad on the right of the keyboard. The keyboard is also backlit. The Vaio E15 weighs 1.77Kgs.

One of the variants is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 3500U quad-core processor paired with AMD Radeon Vega 8 GPU. It has a clock speed of 2.1GHz. The other variant is powered by the Ryzen 7 3500U quad-core processor clocked at 2.3GHz along with AMD Radeon Vega 10 GPU. Both pack ion 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

On to the connectivity and port options, the Acer Vaio E15 brings Wi-Fi 802.11 ac/b/g/n and Bluetooth wireless connectivity. You get a couple of USB 3.0 ports, a Type-C port with support for Power Delivery 3.0, a micro HDMI port, and a micro SD card reader. On the battery front, the laptop is said to last up to 8 hours.

Other features include 1MP front camera, built-in dual speakers, 2 x 1 W Stereo Speakers, and built-in microphone.

Vaio E15 price

The Vaio E15 Ryzen 5 variant is priced at Rs 49,990 and the Ryzen 7 variant is priced at Rs 56,990. They are now up for pre-order on Flipkart with 10% off on Bank Of Baroda credit cards up to Rs 1,500, Rs 1,000 off on prepaid transactions, and no-cost EMI options.