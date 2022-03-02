Upcoming Redmi Book Pro 14 and Pro 15 spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification site

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi is reportedly going to launch the 2022 variants of Redmi Book Pro 14 and Redmi Book Pro 15 soon. A total of seven different laptops have been spotted recently on the Bluetooth SIG certification page giving us a sneak peek of the laptops and hinting at the imminent launch.

According to the report by MySmartPrice , the Redmi Book Pro 14 2022 is expected to come in three variants with RMA2201-AG, RMA2201-BB, and RMA2201-BG as the model numbers. The Redmi Book Pro 15, on the other hand, might arrive in four new avatars and might carry RMA2202-AD, RMA2202-BD, RMA2202-AI, and RMA2202-BI model numbers.

While the certification platform doesn’t reveal much in terms of specifications of these laptops, it lets us know that these laptops will run on Windows operating system and will have Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity. Aside, we also know that these laptops will have Intel chipsets at the core.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

What doesn’t need any explanation, though, is the fact that the Redmi Book Pro 14 will sport a 14-inch display and the Redmi Book Pro 15 will come with a 15.6-inch display as it is pretty obvious from the name itself.

Like any market-bound gadget, even laptops have to go through a series of mandatory certifications and approvals. The fact that these laptops have already made their presence felt on one such platform, we can expect the launch to happen soon in China followed by international markets including India.

For those unaware, Xiaomi already sells four different laptops in the Indian market as of now. These include three under the Mi brand – Mi Notebook Ultra, Mi NoteBook Pro and Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition. While two under the Redmi branding are Redmi Book 15 Pro and Redmi Book 15 e-Learning edition.

These new laptops are expected to offer upgrades over the existing laptops and might come equipped with the latest Intel Core chipsets. In a related piece of news, Xiaomi’s rival brand Realme is also expected to introduce its latest Realme Book Enhanced Edition to the Indian as well as global markets soon.

Upcoming phone launches in India : Specs, launch date, and price

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!