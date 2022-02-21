Realme Book Prime heading for a global launch

Audio player loading…

Realme is expected to update its laptop lineup in the global markets soon. It was reported that the company might launch its next-gen laptop dubbed as Realme Book Prime in India soon, however, the latest report reveals that the laptop could be made available in the global markets at the same time.

A report by 91Mobiles citing a popular tipster Mukul Sharma says that the laptop is most likely to be introduced to these markets in April and could be a rebranded Realme Book Enhanced Edition.

Realme Book Prime could be the company’s second laptop to launch in the international markets. The company had last year introduced the Realme Book Slim in India and the upcoming laptop could help extend its laptop lineup in various markets.

To recall, the company had recently introduced a couple of laptops - Realme Book Enhanced Edition and Realme Book Enhanced Edition Air in the international market. One of these devices, Realme Book Enhanced Edition, is now expected to launch in India as well as global markets with a new name.

Realme Book Prime specifications (expected)

Both the laptops, Realme Book Enhanced Edition and Realme Book Enhanced Edition Air are entirely the same apart from the fact that the “Air” edition is slightly lighter thanks to the polyester polymer panel or plastic panel it uses compared to the glass display on the regular variant.

The Realme Book Prime is expected to come with an Intel Core i5-11320H 11th generation Willow Cove CPU at its core with 16GB LPDDR4x dual-channel RAM and 512GB fast PCIe SSD.

It might use the same display that is present in the Realme Book Enhanced Edition i.e., 14-inch 2K Full Vision display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and 400 nits peak brightness. The laptop was launched in a single memory and storage variant, and we feel that Realme might introduce a couple of variants with different combinations to cater to users in different price segments.

The laptop is powered by a 54Whr battery, 65W fast charging, and a Type-C port are also expected. In terms of ports, you get Thunderbolt 4, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, USB-A 3.1 Gen 1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. These features might remain unchanged when the laptop starts its international journey.

